pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Upland, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
879 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1036 sqft
Gated community with landscaping and mountain views. Community has a pool and spa, fitness center, and BBQ/picnic area. Units feature air conditioners, high ceilings, patio/balcony and skylight.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
1 Unit Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1408 W 14th St
1408 14th Street, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1666 sqft
1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1694 Carmel Cir E
1694 Carmel Circle East, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1670 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Spacious condo and beautiful neighborhood - Property Id: 167880 Bonus room, separate dining area, living room, office, and 3 BR 3 Bath and patio backyard. Good credit please.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
716 N Vallejo Way
716 North Vallejo Way, Upland, CA
Studio
$1,000
250 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Affordable Upland Studio - Property Id: 33145 This cute and affordable Upland studio is available for rent. There is a small 3/4 bath and walk-in closet, as well as the main studio space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
677 Highland Ct.
677 Highland Court, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1442 sqft
Freshly painted and brand new floors! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home resides in Upland right off of Campus Ave.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
650 Silverwood Ave.
650 Silverwood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room - Large lot with 2 car garage and bonus room. This Single story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom includes new paint, clean and move in condition. Hardwood flooring. Master Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
924 sqft
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
798 Lander Circle
798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288 Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,263
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
6 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
