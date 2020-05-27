The Oaks Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN UPLAND...THE OAKS. Our gated community is surrounded by a residential neighborhood with lush landscaping, beautiful flowers and panoramic mountain views. Amenities include a refreshing pool and spa. A state of the art Fitness Center, a BBQ and picnic area and a Playground. Our professional staff, who are committed to customer service, invite you to come join our community and enjoy the management sponsored resident events. The Oaks is just minutes away from Ontario Airport and within walking distance to a Metro Link Station. The Oaks is just a short distance away from the Upland Town Center and only 1 1/2 miles from the 10 Freeway, which will provide you with easy access to the Inland Empire's finest restaurants, shopping malls and entertainment.