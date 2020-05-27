All apartments in Upland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Oaks Apartments

1265 E 9th St · (909) 402-3112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit OA-1005 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit OA-0404 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN UPLAND...THE OAKS. Our gated community is surrounded by a residential neighborhood with lush landscaping, beautiful flowers and panoramic mountain views. Amenities include a refreshing pool and spa. A state of the art Fitness Center, a BBQ and picnic area and a Playground. Our professional staff, who are committed to customer service, invite you to come join our community and enjoy the management sponsored resident events. The Oaks is just minutes away from Ontario Airport and within walking distance to a Metro Link Station. The Oaks is just a short distance away from the Upland Town Center and only 1 1/2 miles from the 10 Freeway, which will provide you with easy access to the Inland Empire's finest restaurants, shopping malls and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Oaks Apartments have any available units?
The Oaks Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Oaks Apartments have?
Some of The Oaks Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does The Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does The Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Oaks Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St
Upland, CA 91786
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte
Upland, CA 91786
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr
Upland, CA 91786
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786

