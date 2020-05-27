The Oaks Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.