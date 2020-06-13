Apartment List
142 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
2 Units Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1003 sqft
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
6 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
865 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with landscaping and mountain views. Community has a pool and spa, fitness center, and BBQ/picnic area. Units feature air conditioners, high ceilings, patio/balcony and skylight.
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

1 Unit Available
1685 Maywood Ave
1685 Maywood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1862 sqft
North Upland, Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Lease - This beautiful corner lot, single story home has upgraded bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 walk-in closets in the master suite and fresh paint in all the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.

1 Unit Available
1551 N Poconos Cir
1551 Poconos Circle, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1844 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Remodeled House For Rent in Gated and Private Upland Community - Gated private community. New paint, new tile, new carpet. Central Air. Formal living room and separate family room with a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
968 W. 7th St., 24
968 West 7th Street, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
594 sqft
Large community with garages for rent, limited free covered parking and off- street parking lot. On-site Resident manager and maintenance. Select units have patios.

1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 Unit Available
1694 Carmel Cir E
1694 Carmel Circle East, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1670 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Spacious condo and beautiful neighborhood - Property Id: 167880 Bonus room, separate dining area, living room, office, and 3 BR 3 Bath and patio backyard. Good credit please.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,773
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
11 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,697
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Terra Vista
13 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,766
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
