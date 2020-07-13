Apartment List
169 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
879 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1036 sqft
Gated community with landscaping and mountain views. Community has a pool and spa, fitness center, and BBQ/picnic area. Units feature air conditioners, high ceilings, patio/balcony and skylight.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1373 N 1st Ave
1373 North 1st Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1765 sqft
Upland - 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Bonus Room and Large Yard for Lease. This beautiful home sits on a tree lined street and features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh paint throughout and a large back yard with an orange tree.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
577 W 9th Street
577 9th Street, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1017 sqft
Conveniently located Townhome with attached 2-car garage located in beautiful Upland community. Unit is considered a two-bedroom and 2 bath. There is an addition room conversion on the main level that can be used as office space or home gym.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
403 Cardinal Lane
403 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1641 sqft
This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
889 Harvest Ave
889 Harvest Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
929 Darlene Court
929 Darlene Court, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,499
2499 sqft
Executive home in prestigious north Upland with a partial view of Mount Baldy only minutes away from the Colonies! Upgraded marble and granite throughout plus remodeled bathrooms! Beautifully landscaped oasis looking backyard with lush plants,

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
950 W Pine Street
950 West Pine Street, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Newly painted , great carpet, all bedroom and bathrooms are in one level,one car garage and one carport, It has great kitchen come with refrigerator at NO WARRANTY.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
101 wisemen
101 Wiseman Way, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
TWO BEDROOM,ONE BATH UNIT.WITH TWO CAR GARAGE ATTACHED WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO YOUR UNIT. LAUNDRY IN GARAGE. THIS IS PART OF A 4-PLEX. LOCATED NEAR THE OLD TOWN UPLAND. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND 10 FWY .

1 of 5

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1771 Pitassi Way
1771 Pitassi Way, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3714 sqft
A Beautiful Executive Home in the highly sought after known as The Colonies Community. Centered near one of Uplands newly built shopping centers with choices of various well known restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1408 W 14th St
1408 14th Street, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1666 sqft
1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
650 Silverwood Ave.
650 Silverwood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room - Large lot with 2 car garage and bonus room. This Single story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom includes new paint, clean and move in condition. Hardwood flooring. Master Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
924 sqft
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8681 Lago Vista Pl
8681 Lago Vista Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1684 sqft
Wonderful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - Beautiful open floor plan, two story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, 1684 sq. ft.

1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
798 Lander Circle
798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288 Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi.
City Guide for Upland, CA

Los Angeles has a lot of bedroom communities and, while it’s not exactly the Lincoln bedroom, Upland is one of the prettiest. Sitting just a smidge over 30 miles from La-La Land, residents are within spitting distance of the king of So Cal’s commerce and culture (hush up East Coasters).

Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland began life as an orange grove, as did much of Southern Cali. Since then, it’s grown into a city that may not be the best little city in the world, but it sure does feel like it to an awful lot of its residents. It’s generally at the top of the list of best places to live in San Bernardino County. With a vacancy rate of 8.3 percent (lower than the national average) you should still be able to slip into something quite comfortable in Upland.

So, you want the real skinny on this L.A. ‘burb? I think once you hear what it has to offer, you’ll wanna set down roots in the rich agri-soil of Upland, CA.

Having trouble with Craigslist Upland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Upland, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Upland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

