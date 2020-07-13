All apartments in Upland
Find more places like Parc Claremont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upland, CA
/
Parc Claremont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Parc Claremont

1826 W Arrow Rte · (909) 552-7748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Upland
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 7 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Claremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
fire pit
Welcome home to Parc Claremont! If you are looking for the perfect home to enjoy your down time look no further. Whether you choose to grab the sunscreen and lounge by the pool with the latest best seller, take a dip in the spa, or stroll our green spaces with your favorite four -legged friend you will find all you need at Parc Claremont. An ideal home deserves an ideal location - commuting is a breeze with I-10 and 1- 210 minutes away, walking distance to shops and restaurants, and just a hop, skip, and a jump to the Claremont Colleges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc Claremont have any available units?
Parc Claremont has 2 units available starting at $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parc Claremont have?
Some of Parc Claremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Claremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Claremont is pet friendly.
Does Parc Claremont offer parking?
Yes, Parc Claremont offers parking.
Does Parc Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc Claremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Claremont have a pool?
Yes, Parc Claremont has a pool.
Does Parc Claremont have accessible units?
No, Parc Claremont does not have accessible units.
Does Parc Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc Claremont has units with dishwashers.
Does Parc Claremont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parc Claremont has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parc Claremont?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr
Upland, CA 91786
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St
Upland, CA 91786
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St
Upland, CA 91786
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786

Similar Pages

Upland 1 BedroomsUpland 2 Bedrooms
Upland Apartments with BalconyUpland Apartments with Gym
Upland Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA
Whittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity