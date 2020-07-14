All apartments in Upland
College Park Apartment Homes
College Park Apartment Homes

250 N College Park Dr · (334) 326-6627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Q15 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit I23 · Avail. now

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit J21 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from College Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
media room
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Our six floor plans offer open kitchens with breakfast bars and ENERGY STAR appliances, walk-in closets, and in-home washers and dryers. Enjoy two swimming pools and spas, resident clubhouse and game room, executive business center with conference room, media room, and a fitness center. We have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does College Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
College Park Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $2,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does College Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of College Park Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is College Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
College Park Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is College Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, College Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does College Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, College Park Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does College Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, College Park Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does College Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, College Park Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does College Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, College Park Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does College Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, College Park Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does College Park Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, College Park Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
