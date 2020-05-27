All apartments in Upland
Find more places like Upland Village Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upland, CA
/
Upland Village Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Upland Village Green

1420 Chaffee St · (909) 895-3263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Upland
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$1,804

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Upland Village Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
online portal
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky. Unique shopping and dining offerings are available at the Colonies. Relax while you tour the Ontario Museum of Art or spend a weekend in the mountains hiking and fishing.

Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Upland Village Green does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45.99
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: 2 spaces available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Upland Village Green have any available units?
Upland Village Green has 2 units available starting at $1,804 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Upland Village Green have?
Some of Upland Village Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Upland Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Upland Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Upland Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Upland Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Upland Village Green offer parking?
Yes, Upland Village Green offers parking.
Does Upland Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Upland Village Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Upland Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Upland Village Green has a pool.
Does Upland Village Green have accessible units?
No, Upland Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does Upland Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Upland Village Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Upland Village Green have units with air conditioning?
No, Upland Village Green does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Upland Village Green?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr
Upland, CA 91786
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St
Upland, CA 91786
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte
Upland, CA 91786
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave
Upland, CA 91786
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St
Upland, CA 91786

Similar Pages

Upland 1 BedroomsUpland 2 Bedrooms
Upland Apartments with BalconyUpland Apartments with Gym
Upland Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA
Whittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity