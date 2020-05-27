Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Upland Village Green.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
online portal
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky. Unique shopping and dining offerings are available at the Colonies. Relax while you tour the Ontario Museum of Art or spend a weekend in the mountains hiking and fishing.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45.99
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: 2 spaces available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Upland Village Green have any available units?
Upland Village Green has 2 units available starting at $1,804 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Upland Village Green have?
Some of Upland Village Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Upland Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Upland Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Upland Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Upland Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Upland Village Green offer parking?
Yes, Upland Village Green offers parking.
Does Upland Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Upland Village Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Upland Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Upland Village Green has a pool.
Does Upland Village Green have accessible units?
No, Upland Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does Upland Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Upland Village Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Upland Village Green have units with air conditioning?
No, Upland Village Green does not have units with air conditioning.