/
/
/
APU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near Azusa Pacific University
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
9 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
5 Units Available
Glendora
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
733 Lavender Way
733 Lavender Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2369 sqft
Original Model Home in Rosedale - Perfect Location! - STATUS: Ready to show, call office for appointment.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 205
19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
316 N San Gabriel Avenue
316 San Gabriel Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
NEW NEW NEW! paint, carpet, granite, dual pane windows! UPSTAIRS END UNIT - 1 bedroom 1 bath. Gated parking area. Washer / dryer at building. Building recently painted and new exterior lighting added.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
319 Fenimore Ave
319 North Fenimore Avenue, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 sqft
Great location, superbly well maintained newer town home featuring the perfect floor plan located within 1 mile from Azusa Pacific University East Campus, 1.5 miles from Citrus College, and restaurants and shops nearby, easy access to 210 and 650.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
146 Martindale Way
146 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1750 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Two separate living areas downstairs. Family room features a fireplace and access to the patio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
715 S. Azusa Ave.
715 Azusa Avenue, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1800 sqft
Freshly painted! Beautiful 3 story home right off of Azusa Ave in a well maintained gated community. The first floor holds the first bedroom with a connected bathroom. The bedroom looks into the courtyard at the front of the home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
360 W Mountain View Avenue
360 West Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1048 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment in beautifully landscaped complex.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
151 S Pennsylvania Avenue
151 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
You'll love this two bedroom home! This home features an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups, a patio and balcony, hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
658 E Lemon Ave Unit A
658 E Lemon Ave, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1593 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! - Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! Downstairs you'll love the feel of the open floor plan with a living room, designated dining area, open kitchen with an
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
227 S Vermont
227 S Vermont Ave, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1782 sqft
Brand new DETACHED Home in the friendly town of Glendora in the Moreton Place community with playing ground, a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. This house has an open floor plan featuring with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
633-641 W Route 66
633 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are waiving the application fee with a $899 to 999.00 deposit at move in. Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA