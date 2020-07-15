Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments guest parking nest technology online portal package receiving

Welcome to Park Central Apartments in Upland, California! Found just east of Los Angeles, our charming community of apartment homes offers enticing amenities and modern, pristine living spaces. Choose from one, two or three bedroom apartment homes with spacious layouts sure to meet your needs. Enjoy fully-equiped kitchens with plenty of meal prep space, a washer and dryer for added convenience and custom lighting packages.*



If relaxation is what you prefer, take advantage of our resort-style pool with cabanas, ideal for a much-needed day under the sun with friends and family. Looking for a fabulous morning workout? Our fully equipped fitness center will help you stay active. A number of restaurants, shopping and entertainment are just steps from your front door and with quick access to I-10 and Highway 210, commuting around the city is easy! Call, Click or Stop by today to schedule a tour of your new home!