Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Park Central Apartments

524 North Central Ave · (909) 294-7489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6103 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 6303 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7208 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Central Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Park Central Apartments in Upland, California! Found just east of Los Angeles, our charming community of apartment homes offers enticing amenities and modern, pristine living spaces. Choose from one, two or three bedroom apartment homes with spacious layouts sure to meet your needs. Enjoy fully-equiped kitchens with plenty of meal prep space, a washer and dryer for added convenience and custom lighting packages.*

If relaxation is what you prefer, take advantage of our resort-style pool with cabanas, ideal for a much-needed day under the sun with friends and family. Looking for a fabulous morning workout? Our fully equipped fitness center will help you stay active. A number of restaurants, shopping and entertainment are just steps from your front door and with quick access to I-10 and Highway 210, commuting around the city is easy! Call, Click or Stop by today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Deposit: $500( 1 bedroom); $600 (2 bedroom); $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Central Apartments have any available units?
Park Central Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Central Apartments have?
Some of Park Central Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Central Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Central Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Central Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Central Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Central Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Central Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Central Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Central Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Central Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Central Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Central Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Park Central Apartments has accessible units.
Does Park Central Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Central Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Central Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Central Apartments has units with air conditioning.
