5232 W 190th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Beautiful, Spacious 3 br/ 3 ba Townhome Located in Park-like 'Patio Creek" Community in W. Torrance, Border to City of Redondo Beach. Conveniently Located to Shopping Malls, Schools, Parks, and Freeways. Award-winning Schools in the District. Just Freshly Painted Inside, Newer Range/ Oven. Wood Flooring throughout. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Extra Room for Office or Gaming.just Off Garage. Central Heating, but No A/C. 2 Car Attached Garage. Plenty of Parking Available inside Community. Pet Owners Welcome! (Under 40 lbs and Limited to 1)