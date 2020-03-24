All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

5232 W 190th Street

5232 West 190th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5232 West 190th Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Beautiful, Spacious 3 br/ 3 ba Townhome Located in Park-like 'Patio Creek" Community in W. Torrance, Border to City of Redondo Beach. Conveniently Located to Shopping Malls, Schools, Parks, and Freeways. Award-winning Schools in the District. Just Freshly Painted Inside, Newer Range/ Oven. Wood Flooring throughout. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Extra Room for Office or Gaming.just Off Garage. Central Heating, but No A/C. 2 Car Attached Garage. Plenty of Parking Available inside Community. Pet Owners Welcome! (Under 40 lbs and Limited to 1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 W 190th Street have any available units?
5232 W 190th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 W 190th Street have?
Some of 5232 W 190th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 W 190th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5232 W 190th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 W 190th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5232 W 190th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5232 W 190th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5232 W 190th Street offers parking.
Does 5232 W 190th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 W 190th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 W 190th Street have a pool?
No, 5232 W 190th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5232 W 190th Street have accessible units?
No, 5232 W 190th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 W 190th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 W 190th Street has units with dishwashers.

