All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 3138 Newton St F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3138 Newton St F
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

3138 Newton St F

3138 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3138 Newton Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Newton Towers Apts. - Property Id: 104456

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104456
Property Id 104456

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5373649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Newton St F have any available units?
3138 Newton St F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Newton St F have?
Some of 3138 Newton St F's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Newton St F currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Newton St F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Newton St F pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Newton St F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3138 Newton St F offer parking?
No, 3138 Newton St F does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Newton St F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Newton St F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Newton St F have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Newton St F has a pool.
Does 3138 Newton St F have accessible units?
No, 3138 Newton St F does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Newton St F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 Newton St F does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles