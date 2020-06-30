3138 Newton St F

Amenities

Newton Towers Apts. - Property Id: 104456



1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills. Tucked away in a quite neighborhood close to Movie Theater, shopping, great food and with a great view from your own large balcony. Our amenities include a Pool / Jacuzzi, Fitness center and sauna, rec room with WIFI large screen TV and Tennis court. Spend time enjoying the KOI Pond while getting your mail. Please call to schedule a tour, we would love for you to join our community

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104456

No Pets Allowed



