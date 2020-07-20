Amenities

Address: 2274 West 237th Street, Torrance, CA 90501

- Rent: $3,250 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,600 (On Approved Credit)

- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx 1,073 sqft



Amenities:

- Newly Remodeled

- New Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Bedrooms

- New Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathroom

- New Paint

- Appliances: New Oven, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Fridge (Not Warranted)

- New Light Fixtures

- New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops

- New Bathroom

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Fireplace in Living Room

- New Washer & Dryer Included (Not Warranted)

- Plenty of Storage Space

- New Dual Pane Windows with Coverings

- Detached 2 Car Garage

- Large Back Yard with Patio

- Utilities Included: $35/mo Water Credit

- Gardener Included

- Pets may be considered with a pet deposit



*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



Pinnacle Property Management

424-203-7689

www.pinnaclepmc.com



