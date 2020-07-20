All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2274 West 237th Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:12 PM

2274 West 237th Street

2274 W 237th St · No Longer Available
Location

2274 W 237th St, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 2274 West 237th Street, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $3,250 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,600 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 1,073 sqft

Amenities:
- Newly Remodeled
- New Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Bedrooms
- New Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathroom
- New Paint
- Appliances: New Oven, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Fridge (Not Warranted)
- New Light Fixtures
- New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops
- New Bathroom
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fireplace in Living Room
- New Washer & Dryer Included (Not Warranted)
- Plenty of Storage Space
- New Dual Pane Windows with Coverings
- Detached 2 Car Garage
- Large Back Yard with Patio
- Utilities Included: $35/mo Water Credit
- Gardener Included
- Pets may be considered with a pet deposit

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 4/03/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

