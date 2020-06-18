All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2372 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village. This Spacious 2373 sqft Property Features Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Remodeled Kitchen with Gorgeous Marble Counter Tops, Center Island and Soft-Close Drawers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Built-in Desk, Wine Cooler, Travertine Floors. This amazing Town Home Features a Large Living Room, Formal Dining and a Breakfast Nook. The Second Floor Features a Large Spacious Master Suite with Sitting Area, Two Large Walk In Closets and a Private Balcony to Enjoy the Breeze. 2 other Bedrooms, and a Loft with Skylight and Recessed Lighting. The Entertaining Backyard Boasts a Beautiful, East-Facing View Landscaped Plants and Mountains. This Totally Private Town Home Feels Like a Single Family Home. Private Backyard and Attached 2 car Garage. Refrigerator, Newer Top Load Washer & Dryer and Wine Cooler are Included in the Lease.Great Home, Don't Miss It!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 Blue Mountain Circle have any available units?
978 Blue Mountain Circle has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 978 Blue Mountain Circle have?
Some of 978 Blue Mountain Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 Blue Mountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
978 Blue Mountain Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Blue Mountain Circle pet-friendly?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 978 Blue Mountain Circle does offer parking.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 Blue Mountain Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Circle have a pool?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Blue Mountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 978 Blue Mountain Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
