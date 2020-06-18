978 Blue Mountain Circle

Amenities

Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village. This Spacious 2373 sqft Property Features Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Remodeled Kitchen with Gorgeous Marble Counter Tops, Center Island and Soft-Close Drawers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Built-in Desk, Wine Cooler, Travertine Floors. This amazing Town Home Features a Large Living Room, Formal Dining and a Breakfast Nook. The Second Floor Features a Large Spacious Master Suite with Sitting Area, Two Large Walk In Closets and a Private Balcony to Enjoy the Breeze. 2 other Bedrooms, and a Loft with Skylight and Recessed Lighting. The Entertaining Backyard Boasts a Beautiful, East-Facing View Landscaped Plants and Mountains. This Totally Private Town Home Feels Like a Single Family Home. Private Backyard and Attached 2 car Garage. Refrigerator, Newer Top Load Washer & Dryer and Wine Cooler are Included in the Lease.Great Home, Don't Miss It!