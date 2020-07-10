All apartments in Thousand Oaks
731 Tudor Circle
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 Tudor Circle

731 Tudor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

731 Tudor Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Darling upgraded single story home at end of cul de sac. Freshly painted. Was 4bdrm now 3bdrm. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tile floors. Wood like floors cover the expanse of this home. High ceilings with skylight in family room lead out to a lovely sunroom(not included in sq.ft). Enjoy the above ground spa in the privacy of the lush back yard of this home. Rent includes gardener and trash. Close to shopping, schools and entertainment. Available now, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Tudor Circle have any available units?
731 Tudor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Tudor Circle have?
Some of 731 Tudor Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Tudor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
731 Tudor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Tudor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 731 Tudor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 731 Tudor Circle offer parking?
No, 731 Tudor Circle does not offer parking.
Does 731 Tudor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Tudor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Tudor Circle have a pool?
No, 731 Tudor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 731 Tudor Circle have accessible units?
No, 731 Tudor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Tudor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Tudor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

