731 Tudor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Darling upgraded single story home at end of cul de sac. Freshly painted. Was 4bdrm now 3bdrm. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tile floors. Wood like floors cover the expanse of this home. High ceilings with skylight in family room lead out to a lovely sunroom(not included in sq.ft). Enjoy the above ground spa in the privacy of the lush back yard of this home. Rent includes gardener and trash. Close to shopping, schools and entertainment. Available now, a must see!