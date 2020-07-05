Amenities

3651 Via De Costa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 - Stunning views!!! You will feel relaxed and right at home in this secluded and spacious home sitting on a hilltop in West Thousand Oaks with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys! This private 2 story house has many incredible features including recessed lighting, high ceilings and wood floors throughout, downstairs master suite, wet bar, fireplaces in both living rooms, laundry room, upstairs bonus room and so much more! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Gardener included. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



(RLNE5700255)