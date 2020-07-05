All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3651 Via De Costa

3651 Via De Costa · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Via De Costa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3651 Via De Costa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 - Stunning views!!! You will feel relaxed and right at home in this secluded and spacious home sitting on a hilltop in West Thousand Oaks with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys! This private 2 story house has many incredible features including recessed lighting, high ceilings and wood floors throughout, downstairs master suite, wet bar, fireplaces in both living rooms, laundry room, upstairs bonus room and so much more! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Gardener included. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5700255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Via De Costa have any available units?
3651 Via De Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 Via De Costa have?
Some of 3651 Via De Costa's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Via De Costa currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Via De Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Via De Costa pet-friendly?
No, 3651 Via De Costa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3651 Via De Costa offer parking?
No, 3651 Via De Costa does not offer parking.
Does 3651 Via De Costa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 Via De Costa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Via De Costa have a pool?
No, 3651 Via De Costa does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Via De Costa have accessible units?
No, 3651 Via De Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Via De Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Via De Costa does not have units with dishwashers.

