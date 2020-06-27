All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

2992 Salmon River Circle

2992 Salmon River Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2992 Salmon River Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautifully upgraded, and updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths at the end of a cul-de-sac in prestigious Westlake Hills Community is a must see. Open floor plan with Cathedral ceilings in both living room and master bedroom. 2 fireplaces. Newer windows, doors, kitchen counter and paint (in and out), tile floors in kitchen and baths. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. The extra-wide staircase leads upstairs to four bedrooms, including a huge master suite with a lot of closet space. Fruit trees in the backyard. Award-winning blue ribbon schools. Close to shopping, parks, hiking trails, and schools. Submit on pets. Gardner included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 Salmon River Circle have any available units?
2992 Salmon River Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2992 Salmon River Circle have?
Some of 2992 Salmon River Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 Salmon River Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Salmon River Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Salmon River Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2992 Salmon River Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2992 Salmon River Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2992 Salmon River Circle offers parking.
Does 2992 Salmon River Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 Salmon River Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Salmon River Circle have a pool?
No, 2992 Salmon River Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2992 Salmon River Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2992 Salmon River Circle has accessible units.
Does 2992 Salmon River Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2992 Salmon River Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
