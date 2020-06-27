2992 Salmon River Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated gym tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This beautifully upgraded, and updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths at the end of a cul-de-sac in prestigious Westlake Hills Community is a must see. Open floor plan with Cathedral ceilings in both living room and master bedroom. 2 fireplaces. Newer windows, doors, kitchen counter and paint (in and out), tile floors in kitchen and baths. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. The extra-wide staircase leads upstairs to four bedrooms, including a huge master suite with a lot of closet space. Fruit trees in the backyard. Award-winning blue ribbon schools. Close to shopping, parks, hiking trails, and schools. Submit on pets. Gardner included