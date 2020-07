Amenities

granite counters parking fireplace

Special home in Old Meadows with RV parking.Private backyard has a great fish pond.3 2 with an up to date kitchen, granite counter tops. Fireplace is shared with kitchen and living area, like a great room. Modern baths. Neutral designer colors. Lots of colorful flowers in the front, very peaceful. Call Irma at 805,657,6278 (Ca Lic 00807961) or Tony at 818.585.7418 (Ca, Lic 01924432)