Oxnard College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near Oxnard College
1 of 13
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
1 of 35
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cal-Gisler
624 E LAUREL ST
624 East Laurel Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1074 sqft
624 E LAUREL ST Available 08/21/20 Single Story 3BR Home Near the Centerpoint Mall - Single story 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathroom home. Includes a stove and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Both restrooms with tile flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
769 E Port Hueneme Road E
769 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1518 sqft
This modern designed home is a beautiful walking distance to the beach in Port Hueneme along the Bubbling Springs greenbelt water way. Built in 2003 with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Very large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet.
