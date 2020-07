Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground

The Arches Apartments in Sunnyvale, CA are located near the Ace and VTA Lightrails, right off Hwy 101 and I-280. Our homes feature dishwashers and in-home washers and dryers (in select homes). With shopping, restaurants, and a movie theatre all within walking distance, there's always something to do. Residents can also take advantage of our on-site activities: work out at one of two fitness centers, relax at the pool or join a game at the volleyball court.