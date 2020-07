Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking playground pool hot tub bbq/grill internet access package receiving smoke-free community

The lushly landscaped Briarwood Apartments in Sunnyvale, CA lets you live closer to nature while still in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Your commute's a snap with easy access to major highways, Cal Train, and the Sunnyvale Town Center. Our homes feature open kitchen layouts, walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with storage. Unwinding from the work week is a breeze. Hangout by the pool, take the kids to the playground and wrap it all up with a casual get-together in the picnic area.