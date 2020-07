Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga accessible bike storage car charging community garden concierge conference room game room internet access media room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Brace yourself for a bold new take on apartment living at Encasa. When you live in one of our mountain view luxury apartments, you can take on Silicon Valley in style, and have a blast doing it. Our studio-style, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you’d expect from a sophisticated luxury apartment community, and then some. Up your professional game with convenient co-work spaces and private offices, or enjoy resort-inspired swimming pools and spas, as well as two expansive fitness centers with dedicated yoga, spin, and cross-training areas.



Our pet-friendly community features off-leash bark parks that your furry friend will appreciate, as well as an acre of park and trail systems, all within the Encasa grounds. Every detail of our new apartments in Sunnyvale is specifically designed with your lifestyle in mind. From smart home te