de anza
Last updated July 12 2020
231 Apartments for rent in De Anza, Sunnyvale, CA
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,082
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
669 Winggate Dr
669 Winggate Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
575 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Upstairs In-Law unit- Rent Includes Utilities - Property Id: 113036 A separate upstairs remodeled in-law unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Fairbrae neighborhood.
890 West Remington Drive
890 West Remington Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1622 sqft
This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a beautifully kept backyard, and over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. This is a well kept, pet and smoke free 3 bed 2 bath home, with a recently remodeled kitchen, and a beautifully kept backyard.
889 Hanover AVE
889 Hanover Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1240 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood of Sunnyvale. Wood burning fireplace in living room/dining area with view of the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of De Anza
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,584
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,877
834 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, cooking range and patio or balcony. Convenient access to Caltrain and US 101. Residents have access to sauna, pool and bike storage.
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,957
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1171 sqft
Upscale apartments at W. Evelyn Ave. and S. Matilda Ave. Community outdoor seating with fire pits. Swimming pool with lounge chairs. Buildings have elevators. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and extra storage.
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,964
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,146
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1367 sqft
Luxurious apartments with a contemporary feel. All are smoke-free units with updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, grill, and media room available. Dogs and cats allowed. Kinetic fitness center and rooftop deck. Minutes to Murphy Park.
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,203
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,523
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,576
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,301
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
.
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.
500 Fern Ridge Ct.
500 Fern Ridge Court, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1845 sqft
NICE 2 STORY HOME LOCATED CLOSE TO APPLE - FIVE MINUTES FROM APPLE COMPUTER Located on a cul-de -sac. This wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers 1845 SQ. FT. of living space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
465 Magritte Way
465 Magritte Way, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1591 sqft
465 Magritte Way Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/20 **EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY IN MOUNTAIN VIEW** - Welcome Home! We are proud to present an exclusive rental opportunity near Downtown Mountain View.
538 S Mathilda Ave #204
538 South Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1135 sqft
Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station and shopping centers - Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station, public library, and shopping centers.
