Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. A mile from downtown Sunnyvale and Caltrain, Spruce Apartments is resort-style living at its finest. The 21-acre property comes with amenities like poolside cabanas, three swimming pools and a spa, a sand volleyball court, a state-of-the-art strength and fitness center, outdoor yoga deck, four lighted tennis courts and more. You're an easy commute to San Francisco or Silicon Valley, and have instant access to one of the most vibrant communities in the United States. And did we mention the recently renovated 12,000-square-foot clubhouse? Inside, you have access to complimentary Wi-Fi and two game rooms. Relax inside your home, where you're able to channel your inner Iron Chef in a gourmet kitchen or take in garden views from your private balcony and deck. If you have a furry friend, they're ...