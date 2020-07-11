94 Apartments for rent in Sunnyvale, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sunnyvale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Ponderosa
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,189
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
35 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
West Murphy
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
22 Units Available
Ponderosa
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Heritage District
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,754
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,308
1364 sqft
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, near public transportation, shops and parks. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private entrances, large kitchens and extra storage. Furnished units available. Pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
13 Units Available
Ponderosa
Briarwood
180 Pasito Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,284
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
948 sqft
Across from Cannery Park. Also within walking distance to Sunnyvale Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with white kitchen cabinetry, hard surface flooring, and private balconies. Free assigned carport parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
43 Units Available
Lakewood
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
33 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
22 Units Available
Lakewood
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1386 sqft
Quiet area near Caltrain terminal and highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite kitchen counters and patios or balconies. Community amenities in a central garden, clubhouse, pool and gym. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Washington
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Washington
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
624 sqft
Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave oven and in-unit laundry. Smoke-free units with either a private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, parking or carport and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Lakewood
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$3,297
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,649
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,523
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Raynor
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
West Murphy
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
851 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio or balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, courtyard, on-site laundry and parking. In the heart of Silicon Valley, on public transit line.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
28 Units Available
East Murphy
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,005
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1233 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING!Find your modern sanctuary. Welcome to Savoy in Sunnyvale, within the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Washington
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Ortega
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyvale
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
70 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,248
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,884
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
27 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sunnyvale, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sunnyvale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sunnyvale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

