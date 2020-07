Amenities

Avalon Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, CA features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a peaceful Mediterranean style in the heart of Silicon Valley. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, Avalon Silicon Valley apartments come complete with washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens, central air conditioning and heating, and a private balcony or patio. Updated apartments include quartz countertops, stainless appliances, kitchen backsplash (in select apartments), and hard surface flooring in kitchens and baths. This pet friendly community includes a 6,500 sq ft fitness center, a heated outdoor pool, a sauna and steam room, free WiFi in common areas, and underground garage parking.