Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

949 Sutter Ave

949 Sutter Avenue · (408) 356-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

949 Sutter Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398

AMAZING VALUE!
Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View. New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1150 Sq.ft single-family attached home of impeccable contemporary style with an attached two car attached garage. Living spaces are light and bright with clean lines, warm tones, and contemporary window coverings. Spacious outdoor living spaces with patio, lawn area, and small garden area with possibility to plant your own vegetable garden. Features include; new tile and hardwood floors, European-style solid core doors, dual pane windows, Quartz counters, modern cabinets, Samsung appliances, washer & dryer, HVAC w/ new ducting and electrical. Ideal Silicon Valley location with easy access to freeways, Fortune 100 campuses such as Apple and Google, dining & entertainment. New washer and dryer located in garage for tenant use. Ring doorbell installed and motion detectors and outside lighting. Central A/C!

$5300 a month
$7500 security deposit
Available NOW!
Sorry, no pets.
Come tour this beautiful home today!
Samantha Moser-Wingo
DRE 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Sutter Ave have any available units?
949 Sutter Ave has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Sutter Ave have?
Some of 949 Sutter Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Sutter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
949 Sutter Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Sutter Ave pet-friendly?
No, 949 Sutter Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 949 Sutter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 949 Sutter Ave does offer parking.
Does 949 Sutter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 Sutter Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Sutter Ave have a pool?
No, 949 Sutter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 949 Sutter Ave have accessible units?
No, 949 Sutter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Sutter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Sutter Ave has units with dishwashers.
