949 Sutter Ave

DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398
Urban style living in the heart of Silicon Valley, bordering Sunnyvale & Mountain View. New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1150 Sq.ft single-family attached home of impeccable contemporary style with an attached two car attached garage. Living spaces are light and bright with clean lines, warm tones, and contemporary window coverings. Spacious outdoor living spaces with patio, lawn area, and small garden area with possibility to plant your own vegetable garden. Features include; new tile and hardwood floors, European-style solid core doors, dual pane windows, Quartz counters, modern cabinets, Samsung appliances, washer & dryer, HVAC w/ new ducting and electrical. Ideal Silicon Valley location with easy access to freeways, Fortune 100 campuses such as Apple and Google, dining & entertainment. New washer and dryer located in garage for tenant use. Ring doorbell installed and motion detectors and outside lighting. Central A/C!
$5300 a month
$7500 security deposit
Available NOW!
Sorry, no pets.
Samantha Moser-Wingo
DRE 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893