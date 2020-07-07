Amenities
Set among magnificent Redwood trees, youll find a beautiful garden-style community nestled in a peaceful wooded setting in Sunnyvale. Our beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with abundant storage space, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, private patios and decks, in-home washer/dryer, and large mirrored closet doors. A sparkling pool complete with spa and sundeck await you as part of our community offerings. Gather with friends in the elegant resident clubhouse or work up a sweat in the fitness and strength center all within minutes from your doorstep. Evelyn Gardens is in an ideal location with easy access to major freeways and less than a mile from CalTrain. This means youre close to everything in Silicon Valley, including influential technology employers like Apple, Adobe and eBay; concerts and sporting events at places like Levis Stadium and SAP Center. Sunnyvale has highly-rated schools and universities not to mention great shopping and dining at places like DishDash, The Halford or Sajj Mediterranean.