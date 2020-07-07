All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Evelyn Gardens

1055 E Evelyn Ave · (408) 409-8439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-83 · Avail. now

$2,381

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit F-69 · Avail. now

$2,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit C-17 · Avail. now

$2,546

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-42 · Avail. now

$3,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit A-04 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit C-27 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,116

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evelyn Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
Set among magnificent Redwood trees, youll find a beautiful garden-style community nestled in a peaceful wooded setting in Sunnyvale. Our beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with abundant storage space, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, private patios and decks, in-home washer/dryer, and large mirrored closet doors. A sparkling pool complete with spa and sundeck await you as part of our community offerings. Gather with friends in the elegant resident clubhouse or work up a sweat in the fitness and strength center all within minutes from your doorstep. Evelyn Gardens is in an ideal location with easy access to major freeways and less than a mile from CalTrain. This means youre close to everything in Silicon Valley, including influential technology employers like Apple, Adobe and eBay; concerts and sporting events at places like Levis Stadium and SAP Center. Sunnyvale has highly-rated schools and universities not to mention great shopping and dining at places like DishDash, The Halford or Sajj Mediterranean.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1x1 - $550; 2x1 - $750 deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
rent: $65 per pet
Cats
rent: $35 per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evelyn Gardens have any available units?
Evelyn Gardens has 10 units available starting at $2,381 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Evelyn Gardens have?
Some of Evelyn Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evelyn Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Evelyn Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evelyn Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Evelyn Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Evelyn Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Evelyn Gardens offers parking.
Does Evelyn Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evelyn Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evelyn Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Evelyn Gardens has a pool.
Does Evelyn Gardens have accessible units?
No, Evelyn Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Evelyn Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Evelyn Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
