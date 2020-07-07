Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly clubhouse hot tub

Set among magnificent Redwood trees, youll find a beautiful garden-style community nestled in a peaceful wooded setting in Sunnyvale. Our beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with abundant storage space, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, private patios and decks, in-home washer/dryer, and large mirrored closet doors. A sparkling pool complete with spa and sundeck await you as part of our community offerings. Gather with friends in the elegant resident clubhouse or work up a sweat in the fitness and strength center all within minutes from your doorstep. Evelyn Gardens is in an ideal location with easy access to major freeways and less than a mile from CalTrain. This means youre close to everything in Silicon Valley, including influential technology employers like Apple, Adobe and eBay; concerts and sporting events at places like Levis Stadium and SAP Center. Sunnyvale has highly-rated schools and universities not to mention great shopping and dining at places like DishDash, The Halford or Sajj Mediterranean.