Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry online portal smoke-free community

We offer spacious one bedroom, one bath single story homes in the heart of Sunnyvale, California featuring bright kitchens, large private patios and more. We are conveniently located near El Camino and Wolfe Road, within walking distance to public transportation, grocery stores and restaurants. Cherry Blossom Apartments is close to Santa Clara Schools; Ponderosa and Braly Elementary and Peterson Junior High. Live here...where you can take advantage of the refreshing pool and sun–deck while enjoying the peaceful neighborhood setting at Cherry Blossom Apartments. Welcome home!