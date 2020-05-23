840 Duncardine Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, garbage and PGE.

Landscaping: Included

Parking: 2 Car attached garage with street parking as well

Laundry: Washer and Dryer included

Pet Policy: No

Security Deposit: $4,195.00



Neighborhood schools: Elem: Louis V. Stocklmeir Elementary (Rating 10) Middle: Cupertino Middle (Rating 10) High: Fremont High School (Rating 8). **You will need to confirm availability for registration**



3 bedrooms, 2 bath "Eichler home" with floor to ceiling windows that bring in natural lighting. Radiant heating porcelain tile flooring throughout the house. Energy efficient home with Polyurethane Foam Roofing. Fenced back yard with the following fruit trees: Golden Fuji Apple, Tangerine, Lemon, Plum, Peach, Persimmon, Chinese Date, Avocado, Pomegranate, Kiwi, Olive, Apricot, Almond, Bing Cherry, Cherry, Fig, Prune, Strawberry Guava, Nectarine, Pear and a few others! Copper water supply pipe throughout property. Neighborhood parks: Panama & Ortega Parks, as well as the New Apple Campus. Refrigerator, dishwasher microwave &electric range included. Cupertino Village/Ranch 99 shopping center and El Camino Real.



Application Process



* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.

* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.

* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.

*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.



Requirements



* Positive credit history report and rental history

* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)

* Security deposit of 1-1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.



We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).



Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.

www.proedge-pm.com

DRE#01906146