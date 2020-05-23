All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 840 Duncardine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
840 Duncardine Way
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

840 Duncardine Way

840 Duncardine Way · (831) 438-3343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Ortega
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

840 Duncardine Way, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ortega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, garbage and PGE.
Landscaping: Included
Parking: 2 Car attached garage with street parking as well
Laundry: Washer and Dryer included
Pet Policy: No
Security Deposit: $4,195.00

Neighborhood schools: Elem: Louis V. Stocklmeir Elementary (Rating 10) Middle: Cupertino Middle (Rating 10) High: Fremont High School (Rating 8). **You will need to confirm availability for registration**

3 bedrooms, 2 bath "Eichler home" with floor to ceiling windows that bring in natural lighting. Radiant heating porcelain tile flooring throughout the house. Energy efficient home with Polyurethane Foam Roofing. Fenced back yard with the following fruit trees: Golden Fuji Apple, Tangerine, Lemon, Plum, Peach, Persimmon, Chinese Date, Avocado, Pomegranate, Kiwi, Olive, Apricot, Almond, Bing Cherry, Cherry, Fig, Prune, Strawberry Guava, Nectarine, Pear and a few others! Copper water supply pipe throughout property. Neighborhood parks: Panama & Ortega Parks, as well as the New Apple Campus. Refrigerator, dishwasher microwave &electric range included. Cupertino Village/Ranch 99 shopping center and El Camino Real.

Application Process

* Complete rental application for all applicants 18 years old and over.
* A color copy of each person over 18's photo ID.
* Provide copies of 3 of your most recent paycheck stubs, taxes or any judgements showing proof of income.
*Personal credit reports are not acceptable and a $40 application fee is required for each person apply over the age of 18.

Requirements

* Positive credit history report and rental history
* Income requirement for the household must equal three times the rent. (Calculated by gross income)
* Security deposit of 1-1.5 times the rent. Paid by cashiers check or money order.

We provide equal housing opportunities and make our selections based on the first qualified applicant(s).

Please contact ProEdge Property Management to arrange a showing.
www.proedge-pm.com
DRE#01906146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Duncardine Way have any available units?
840 Duncardine Way has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Duncardine Way have?
Some of 840 Duncardine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Duncardine Way currently offering any rent specials?
840 Duncardine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Duncardine Way pet-friendly?
No, 840 Duncardine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 840 Duncardine Way offer parking?
Yes, 840 Duncardine Way does offer parking.
Does 840 Duncardine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 Duncardine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Duncardine Way have a pool?
No, 840 Duncardine Way does not have a pool.
Does 840 Duncardine Way have accessible units?
No, 840 Duncardine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Duncardine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Duncardine Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 840 Duncardine Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Parallel
1141 W Olive Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity