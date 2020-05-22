All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Sofi Sunnyvale

963 E El Camino Real · (408) 342-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive 6 Weeks FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes and is based on approved credit. Must move in by 7/31/2020.
Location

963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ponderosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$2,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,419

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 726 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 628 · Avail. now

$2,751

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 621 · Avail. now

$2,801

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,851

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Sunnyvale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
smoke-free community
Luxury Apartments in Silicon Valley.
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Sofi Sunnyvale. Our unparalleled location in Silicon Valley, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Sofi offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Each resident enjoys such home features as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space, upgraded appliances, designer interior selections, and a full-sized washer and dryer in select homes. Our pet-friendly Silicon Valley Sunnyvale apartments feature a resort-inspired pool and spa, modernized fitness center, lavish clubhouse, and onsite dog park. And let's not be bashful about our beautiful, city, home to the nation's most successful businesses and industrial leaders, 18 prize-winning parks, high quality schools, and cultural abundance. Not to mention, Sofi is less than an hour from the Pacific Ocean, and close to Lake Tahoe and the famous redwood fo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (under 40 lbs), $100/month (over 41 lbs)
restrictions: Up to 50 lbs. Breed Restrictions apply. Please see leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per unit); Open lot: included in lease; Reserved parking $100/M. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40-$50/month (based on location)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Sunnyvale have any available units?
Sofi Sunnyvale has 21 units available starting at $2,394 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Sunnyvale have?
Some of Sofi Sunnyvale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Sunnyvale currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Sunnyvale is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive 6 Weeks FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes and is based on approved credit. Must move in by 7/31/2020.
Is Sofi Sunnyvale pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Sunnyvale is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Sunnyvale offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Sunnyvale offers parking.
Does Sofi Sunnyvale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Sunnyvale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Sunnyvale have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Sunnyvale has a pool.
Does Sofi Sunnyvale have accessible units?
No, Sofi Sunnyvale does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Sunnyvale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Sunnyvale has units with dishwashers.
