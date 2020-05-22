Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center e-payments smoke-free community

Luxury Apartments in Silicon Valley.

Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Sofi Sunnyvale. Our unparalleled location in Silicon Valley, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Sofi offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Each resident enjoys such home features as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space, upgraded appliances, designer interior selections, and a full-sized washer and dryer in select homes. Our pet-friendly Silicon Valley Sunnyvale apartments feature a resort-inspired pool and spa, modernized fitness center, lavish clubhouse, and onsite dog park. And let's not be bashful about our beautiful, city, home to the nation's most successful businesses and industrial leaders, 18 prize-winning parks, high quality schools, and cultural abundance. Not to mention, Sofi is less than an hour from the Pacific Ocean, and close to Lake Tahoe and the famous redwood fo