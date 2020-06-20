All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

588 Santa Rosalia Terrace

588 Santa Rosalia Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

588 Santa Rosalia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
putting green
garage
media room
Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious deck off kitchen ideal for entertaining. This beautiful townhouse offers 1322 sf of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Santa Rosalia Terrace in Sunnyvale. Close to Stegles park. Modern plush carpet in both bedrooms. 2" plantation blinds throughout. Amenities include a Clubhouse with a theatre and gym. Playground and putting green for golf enthusiasts. Extra storage in garage.

This magnificent home is centrally located very close to Duane Boulevard,
101, and Lawrence Expressway.

This wonderful townhouse offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural
light.

The house is equipped with an AC unit and central floor heating.

This is a must-see!

Parking
2 Car tandem garage
Street Overflow

Pets
None

Laundry
Washer/Dryer included

HVAC
AC Unit
Central Heating

Utilities
Water & Garbage Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays Other Utilities

Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)
San Miguel Elementary
Columbia Middle
Fremont High

If this doesnt quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.compassproperty.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE3318997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace have any available units?
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace have?
Some of 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
588 Santa Rosalia Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace does offer parking.
Does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace have a pool?
No, 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace have accessible units?
No, 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Santa Rosalia Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
