588 Santa Rosalia Terrace

Amenities
Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious deck off kitchen ideal for entertaining. This beautiful townhouse offers 1322 sf of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Santa Rosalia Terrace in Sunnyvale. Close to Stegles park. Modern plush carpet in both bedrooms. 2" plantation blinds throughout. Amenities include a Clubhouse with a theatre and gym. Playground and putting green for golf enthusiasts. Extra storage in garage.
This magnificent home is centrally located very close to Duane Boulevard,
101, and Lawrence Expressway.
This wonderful townhouse offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural
light.
The house is equipped with an AC unit and central floor heating.
This is a must-see!
Parking
2 Car tandem garage
Street Overflow
Pets
None
Laundry
Washer/Dryer included
HVAC
AC Unit
Central Heating
Utilities
Water & Garbage Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays Other Utilities
Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)
San Miguel Elementary
Columbia Middle
Fremont High
If this doesnt quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.compassproperty.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.
(RLNE3318997)