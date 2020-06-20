588 Santa Rosalia Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground putting green garage media room

Luxury townhouse at Fusion. Many upgrades and amenities. Must see! - This luxury townhouse has hardwood floors, Beech cabinets, Caesarstone kitchen counter, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious deck off kitchen ideal for entertaining. This beautiful townhouse offers 1322 sf of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Santa Rosalia Terrace in Sunnyvale. Close to Stegles park. Modern plush carpet in both bedrooms. 2" plantation blinds throughout. Amenities include a Clubhouse with a theatre and gym. Playground and putting green for golf enthusiasts. Extra storage in garage.



This magnificent home is centrally located very close to Duane Boulevard,

101, and Lawrence Expressway.



This wonderful townhouse offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural

light.



The house is equipped with an AC unit and central floor heating.



This is a must-see!



Parking

2 Car tandem garage

Street Overflow



Pets

None



Laundry

Washer/Dryer included



HVAC

AC Unit

Central Heating



Utilities

Water & Garbage Paid by Owner

Tenant Pays Other Utilities



Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)

San Miguel Elementary

Columbia Middle

Fremont High



If this doesnt quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.compassproperty.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



(RLNE3318997)