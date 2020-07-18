Amenities
Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station and shopping centers - Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station, public library, and shopping centers.
538 S Mathilda Ave, #204 Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Features:
* 3BR/2BA, 5-year old condo located on the second floor with elevator access
* 1,135 sq. ft. living space
* Open floor plan connected family room, kitchen, and dining area
* Kitchen has large granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances
* Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms
* Full-size washer and dryer in the hallway closet
* Central heating and A/C
* Tank-less water heater
* Elevator and Intercom for entrance safety
* Private fitness room and recreation room
* Spacious storage room located in the garage
* Gated garage underground with one dedicated parking, 15 open space parking
* Enjoy access to a large rooftop for BBQ, fresh air, and a great view
* Minutes away from Downtown Sunnyvale, Cherry Orchard shopping center, and historic Murphy Avenue shops with a wide choice of restaurants, Target, CVS, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks
* Walking distance to CalTrain station, 3 blocks down from Washington Park
* Cross street to Sunnyvale City Hall and Public library,
* Easy access to El Camino Real, Highways 85, 101, and 280
Lease term: One year lease
Rental: $3,750
Security deposit: $3,750
Water/Garbage included in the rent. Tenant pays for PG&E and cable
No smoking, no pets, and no Airbnb
Vacant, Available July 8, 2020
To get more information or schedule a tour:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS
3. Click CONTACT US
4. Fill in your information.
We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.
Once you have seen the unit, apply online:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW
3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4131124)