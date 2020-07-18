All apartments in Sunnyvale
538 S Mathilda Ave #204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

538 S Mathilda Ave #204

538 South Mathilda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

538 South Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station and shopping centers - Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station, public library, and shopping centers.

538 S Mathilda Ave, #204 Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Features:

* 3BR/2BA, 5-year old condo located on the second floor with elevator access
* 1,135 sq. ft. living space
* Open floor plan connected family room, kitchen, and dining area
* Kitchen has large granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances
* Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms
* Full-size washer and dryer in the hallway closet
* Central heating and A/C
* Tank-less water heater
* Elevator and Intercom for entrance safety
* Private fitness room and recreation room
* Spacious storage room located in the garage
* Gated garage underground with one dedicated parking, 15 open space parking
* Enjoy access to a large rooftop for BBQ, fresh air, and a great view
* Minutes away from Downtown Sunnyvale, Cherry Orchard shopping center, and historic Murphy Avenue shops with a wide choice of restaurants, Target, CVS, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks
* Walking distance to CalTrain station, 3 blocks down from Washington Park
* Cross street to Sunnyvale City Hall and Public library,
* Easy access to El Camino Real, Highways 85, 101, and 280

Lease term: One year lease
Rental: $3,750
Security deposit: $3,750
Water/Garbage included in the rent. Tenant pays for PG&E and cable
No smoking, no pets, and no Airbnb
Vacant, Available July 8, 2020

To get more information or schedule a tour:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS
3. Click CONTACT US
4. Fill in your information.
We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.

Once you have seen the unit, apply online:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW
3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4131124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 have any available units?
538 S Mathilda Ave #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 have?
Some of 538 S Mathilda Ave #204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 currently offering any rent specials?
538 S Mathilda Ave #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 pet-friendly?
No, 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 offer parking?
Yes, 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 offers parking.
Does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 have a pool?
No, 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 does not have a pool.
Does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 have accessible units?
No, 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 S Mathilda Ave #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
