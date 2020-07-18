Amenities

Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station and shopping centers - Modern 5-year old condo in Sunnyvale with walking distance to CalTrain station, public library, and shopping centers.



538 S Mathilda Ave, #204 Sunnyvale, CA 94086



Features:



* 3BR/2BA, 5-year old condo located on the second floor with elevator access

* 1,135 sq. ft. living space

* Open floor plan connected family room, kitchen, and dining area

* Kitchen has large granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances

* Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms

* Full-size washer and dryer in the hallway closet

* Central heating and A/C

* Tank-less water heater

* Elevator and Intercom for entrance safety

* Private fitness room and recreation room

* Spacious storage room located in the garage

* Gated garage underground with one dedicated parking, 15 open space parking

* Enjoy access to a large rooftop for BBQ, fresh air, and a great view

* Minutes away from Downtown Sunnyvale, Cherry Orchard shopping center, and historic Murphy Avenue shops with a wide choice of restaurants, Target, CVS, Trader Joe's, and Starbucks

* Walking distance to CalTrain station, 3 blocks down from Washington Park

* Cross street to Sunnyvale City Hall and Public library,

* Easy access to El Camino Real, Highways 85, 101, and 280



Lease term: One year lease

Rental: $3,750

Security deposit: $3,750

Water/Garbage included in the rent. Tenant pays for PG&E and cable

No smoking, no pets, and no Airbnb

Vacant, Available July 8, 2020



To get more information or schedule a tour:

1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals

2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS

3. Click CONTACT US

4. Fill in your information.

We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.



Once you have seen the unit, apply online:

1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals

2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW

3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



