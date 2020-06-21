345 Orchard Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful updated Sunnyvale home has 1,474 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 345 Orchard Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
Home includes hardwood floors throughout and has great space with a formal living room and a Family room.
Kitchen is spacious and features granite countertops, fridge, microwave and dishwasher.
Additionally, the master bathroom has his & hers sinks and walk-in closet.
Beautiful landscaped Front and Backyards are perfect for outdoor relaxing.
Great location close to shopping and highways.
Features:
Heat & AC
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Beautiful Landscaping and yard space (Gardner Included)
Rent: $3,750
Security deposit: $3,750
1 Year Lease Minimum
THIS IS A MUST SEE!
Service Animals Only.
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com
Call Eve today to schedule a showing 650-396-2462
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.