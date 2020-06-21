All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:40 PM

345 Orchard Avenue

345 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

345 Orchard Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
West Murphy

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful updated Sunnyvale home has 1,474 square feet of living space and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 345 Orchard Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.

Home includes hardwood floors throughout and has great space with a formal living room and a Family room.

Kitchen is spacious and features granite countertops, fridge, microwave and dishwasher.

Additionally, the master bathroom has his & hers sinks and walk-in closet.

Beautiful landscaped Front and Backyards are perfect for outdoor relaxing.

Great location close to shopping and highways.

Features:
Heat & AC
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Beautiful Landscaping and yard space (Gardner Included)

Rent: $3,750
Security deposit: $3,750
1 Year Lease Minimum

THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Service Animals Only.

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

Call Eve today to schedule a showing 650-396-2462

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Orchard Avenue have any available units?
345 Orchard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Orchard Avenue have?
Some of 345 Orchard Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Orchard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 Orchard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Orchard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 345 Orchard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 345 Orchard Avenue offer parking?
No, 345 Orchard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 345 Orchard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Orchard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Orchard Avenue have a pool?
No, 345 Orchard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 345 Orchard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 Orchard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Orchard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Orchard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
