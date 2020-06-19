All apartments in Sunnyvale
Location

1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
De Anza

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.

This home features a remodeled kitchen with soft-close cabinets and drawers, a kitchen/dining nook, carpet throughout. Newer double pane windows and sliding glass door.

*Fireplace inoperable--not to be used.

This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. Close to S. Bernardo Ave and El Camino Real with quick access to 85, 237, and 280. A couple blocks to Cherry Chase Elementary School and the Cherry Chase Shopping Center.

Parking
1-Car Garage (might fit small car, mostly for storage)

Pets
None

Laundry
Hookups

Central Forced Air Heating
No Air Conditioning

Utilities
Paid by Tenant

Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
Cherry Chase Elementary
Sunnyvale Middle
Homestead High

If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE3934798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

