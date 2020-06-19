1230 Lynn Way

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.



This home features a remodeled kitchen with soft-close cabinets and drawers, a kitchen/dining nook, carpet throughout. Newer double pane windows and sliding glass door.



*Fireplace inoperable--not to be used.



This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. Close to S. Bernardo Ave and El Camino Real with quick access to 85, 237, and 280. A couple blocks to Cherry Chase Elementary School and the Cherry Chase Shopping Center.



Parking

1-Car Garage (might fit small car, mostly for storage)



Pets

None



Laundry

Hookups



Central Forced Air Heating

No Air Conditioning



Utilities

Paid by Tenant



Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)

Cherry Chase Elementary

Sunnyvale Middle

Homestead High



If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



