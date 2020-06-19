1230 Lynn Way

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.
This home features a remodeled kitchen with soft-close cabinets and drawers, a kitchen/dining nook, carpet throughout. Newer double pane windows and sliding glass door.
*Fireplace inoperable--not to be used.
This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. Close to S. Bernardo Ave and El Camino Real with quick access to 85, 237, and 280. A couple blocks to Cherry Chase Elementary School and the Cherry Chase Shopping Center.
Parking
1-Car Garage (might fit small car, mostly for storage)
Pets
None
Laundry
Hookups
Central Forced Air Heating
No Air Conditioning
Utilities
Paid by Tenant
Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
Cherry Chase Elementary
Sunnyvale Middle
Homestead High
