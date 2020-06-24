524 via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Solana Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Official Agent for this property is Denise Billheimer with Equity California Real Estate, Pacific Coast. Call 858-472-0719 for showings. Email DeniseBillheimer@yahoo.com Denise.Billheimer.EquityCaHomeSearch.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
