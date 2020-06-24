All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

524 Via De La Valle

524 via De La Valle · No Longer Available
Location

524 via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Official Agent for this property is Denise Billheimer with Equity California Real Estate, Pacific Coast. Call 858-472-0719 for showings. Email DeniseBillheimer@yahoo.com Denise.Billheimer.EquityCaHomeSearch.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Via De La Valle have any available units?
524 Via De La Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 524 Via De La Valle have?
Some of 524 Via De La Valle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Via De La Valle currently offering any rent specials?
524 Via De La Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Via De La Valle pet-friendly?
No, 524 Via De La Valle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 524 Via De La Valle offer parking?
No, 524 Via De La Valle does not offer parking.
Does 524 Via De La Valle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 Via De La Valle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Via De La Valle have a pool?
Yes, 524 Via De La Valle has a pool.
Does 524 Via De La Valle have accessible units?
No, 524 Via De La Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Via De La Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Via De La Valle has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Via De La Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Via De La Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
