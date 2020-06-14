189 Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA with garage
1 of 24
1 of 51
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 41
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 42
1 of 30
1 of 43
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 27
"People come by train; it's a place we cannot hide / It's beach and golf and bicycles, and songs from far and wide / Solana Beach our city proud; We're small but self-contained / We love our daily local lives, and hope we've earned our fame." -- From "Solana Beach, Our Proud City" by Lynn Salsberg and Ed Siegel
Solana Beach, California, starts at the water before running up some steep coastal stairways to clusters of condominiums, single-family homes and one-story commercial buildings. It then crosses a major interstate before climbing some hills. It's actually a proper city. However, its focus on houses and small stores gives it a coastal town feel where everyone walks through streets covered with palm and eucalyptus trees, and says hi to everyone else. See more
Solana Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.