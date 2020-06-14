Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA with garage

Solana Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
638 Glenmont Drive
638 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1100 sqft
Lovely one level ocean view home in beautiful peaceful setting. Wood floors, abundant light, efficiency kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Great neighborhood. Owner pays for gardener, water and trash pick up.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Solana Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
3480 Caminito Daniella
3480 Caminito Daniella, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,600
4733 sqft
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
505 La Mesa Avenue
505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
949 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12446 Ruette Alliante
12446 Ruette Alliante, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1500 sqft
Immaculate 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Carmel Valley Home - Immaculate 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story Carmel Valley home. Beautiful tile and wood laminate throughout home. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3000 sqft
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.
City Guide for Solana Beach, CA

"People come by train; it's a place we cannot hide / It's beach and golf and bicycles, and songs from far and wide / Solana Beach our city proud; We're small but self-contained / We love our daily local lives, and hope we've earned our fame." -- From "Solana Beach, Our Proud City" by Lynn Salsberg and Ed Siegel

Solana Beach, California, starts at the water before running up some steep coastal stairways to clusters of condominiums, single-family homes and one-story commercial buildings. It then crosses a major interstate before climbing some hills. It's actually a proper city. However, its focus on houses and small stores gives it a coastal town feel where everyone walks through streets covered with palm and eucalyptus trees, and says hi to everyone else. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Solana Beach, CA

Solana Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

