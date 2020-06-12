/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM
198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
945 Jeffrey
945 Jeffrey Road, Solana Beach, CA
Enjoy unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and the Del Mar Racetrack from this beautifully remodeled custom home. New carpet on the entry level in the formal living room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
638 Glenmont Drive
638 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1100 sqft
Lovely one level ocean view home in beautiful peaceful setting. Wood floors, abundant light, efficiency kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Great neighborhood. Owner pays for gardener, water and trash pick up.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
784 S Sierra Ave
784 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1382 sqft
Close to all! Available July 8 prefer minimum 6-8 month rental or longer. Your chance to live steps away from the beach in the tranquil resort-like community, Del Mar Beach Club. Rent:$3650/month.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
835 Seabright Ln
835 Seabright Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
3213 sqft
Greet the morning and toast the sunsets with sweeping white water ocean views from every room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Solana Beach
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
3480 Caminito Daniella
3480 Caminito Daniella, San Diego, CA
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
115 Via De La Valle
115 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA
Location, Luxury, Lifestyle! Unobstructed views of the Del Mar Racetrack, white water ocean views, La Jolla & beyond. Walk to dog beach, shops and restaurants. Complete renovation has the feel of a brand new home.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Carmel Valley
6 Units Available
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,092
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
11 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,933
1433 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Carmel Valley
21 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,398
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North City
9 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
3841 Ruette San Raphael
3841 Ruette San Raphael, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2372 sqft
Beautiful, bright, and light home available for move in 7/1 or sooner. With an abundance of natural light, granite countertops, travertine floors and a pleasant garden, you'll feel right at home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
12752 Futura St.
12752 Futura Street, San Diego, CA
12752 Futura St. Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4BD/2.5 home in Highly Desirable Carmel Valley location! Must See - This spacious, 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
13553 Kibbings Rd
13553 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA
Available 06/13/20 GORGEOUS HOME in top Torrey Pines High district - Property Id: 296494 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Torrey Pines High school, Carmel Valley Middle, and Solana Highlands Elementary. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2538 sf.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 bedroom three bathroom home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms throughout. Located in a community right next to the Rancho Santa Fe village. Virtual Tour Link: https://ranchophotos.com/mls/6175-paseo-arbolado-2/ Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Valley
1 Unit Available
11333 Carmel Creek Road
11333 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1944 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Home in Carmel Valley - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Carmel Valley! With almost 2000 sq feet of well thought out layout, you're sure to feel right at home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1539 Old Creek Ct
1539 Old Creek Court, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1167 sqft
Cardiff twinhome with backyard perfect for BBQs and Entertaining! - Take advantage of our perfect North County coastal weather year-round with this 3/2 home in desirable Cardiff.
Similar Pages
Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSolana Beach 3 BedroomsSolana Beach Apartments under $1,800Solana Beach Apartments under $2,000Solana Beach Apartments with Balcony
Solana Beach Apartments with GarageSolana Beach Apartments with GymSolana Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSolana Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSolana Beach Apartments with ParkingSolana Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA