Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Ocean Crest apartment homes is located in beautiful Solana Beach just minutes from Del Mar Racetrack, Solana Beach, and I-5. A pet friendly community featuring a fitness center, pool, and spa. Garages are also available for rental. Our homes include traditional studios, lofts, and one and two bedroom apartments with features including private balconies and open-concept floorplans.