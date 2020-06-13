Apartment List
263 Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,230
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
930 Via Mil Cumbres
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
BRIGHT, SUNNY UPPER LEVEL CONDO! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk out deck in living room. All NEW Stainless Appliances. 2 bedrooms two baths. Neutral colors through out. Reserved covered parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
3480 Caminito Daniella
3480 Caminito Daniella, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,600
4733 sqft
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2510 Manchester
2510 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2304 sqft
Virtual 3D Tour Here: https://vimeo.com/415923332 ~ Immaculate Whitewater Ocean View Twinhome located at the south end of Manchester. Walk to Seaside Market or the lagoon from this location.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
7 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
3 Units Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,401
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,771
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
13 Units Available
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North City
10 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmel Valley
20 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,473
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Carmel Valley
5 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Solana Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Solana Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

