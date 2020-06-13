/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 PM
62 Furnished Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
784 S Sierra Ave
784 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1382 sqft
Close to all! Available July 8 prefer minimum 6-8 month rental or longer. Your chance to live steps away from the beach in the tranquil resort-like community, Del Mar Beach Club. Rent:$3650/month.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Solana Beach
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
5720 San Elijo
5720 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1000 sqft
Serene, private and quiet guest home on 2 acre estate in the covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.Direct access to trails from backyard. 1 queen bed, 1 single bed and office. Wonderfully furnished. Live in one the USA most wealthy communities.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
227 Fraxinella Street
227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
827 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
14186 Half Moon Bay Dr
14186 Half Moon Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1284 sqft
Charming West of 5 Del Mar single story home, situated on a quiet street with sidewalks steps to canyon trails and awarding winning schools.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Somerset
1841 Somerset Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1054 sqft
Gorgeous! Fully furnished single story beach cottage west of 5. Available 6/1/20. Walk to everything! Property is 6 blocks to the beach and 5 blocks to shopping, restaurants, post office, park and Cardiff Elementary school. 3 bedrooms + 3.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
466 Summer View Cir
466 Summer View Circle, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Encinitas townhome nestled in quite gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1841 Montgomery Avenue
1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2 sqft
Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath(AVAIL OCT 1)Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & microwave.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2001 Ocean Front
2001 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
1166 sqft
Only steps to the sand! This 2BR, 2BA charming Beach Colony home offers ocean views, wood vaulted ceilings, a quaint kitchen & dining area, living room fireplace and a view deck for relaxing in the sun or enjoying summer meals outside.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
13572 Caminito Carmel
13572 Caminito Carmel, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2539 sqft
WEST of I-5! TOP NOTCH Del Mar home in a gated community. From backyard entertaining to bike rides to the beach. This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled Del Mar home has it all.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar Heights
1 Unit Available
2034 Carmel Valley Road
2034 Carmel Valley Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1426 sqft
Clean upgraded 'A' unit fully furnished (turnkey) across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and Park. Wood flooring upstairs and tile down, easy upkeep and perfect for the beach location.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1844 Santa Fe Avenue
1844 Santa Fe Avenue, Del Mar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1800 sqft
PRIME Beach Colony Location!! 4br 3 bath, 1 level, furnished, indoor outdoor living, parking for 5 cars, at $9,000 a month long term or $10k short term winter and $15k a month June July and August. $20K for one summer month.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1812 Ocean Front
1812 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
1650 sqft
ON THE SAND in DEL MAR!! Ocean breezes and beautiful sunsets await you from the comfort of your private, spacious deck. Fully furnished with a well stocked kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths an outdoor shower and parking for 4 cars.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1939 Sand Barr Lane
1939 Sand Barr Ln, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful single level rental in the Beach Colony, which is only a short walk away from the beach. Property is cozy and fully furnished, all 3 bedrooms have queen size beds, nice upgrades thru out, big open kitchen and bright bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
10375 sqft
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
565 15th Street
565 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1721 sqft
Prime Location and Upgraded Charming "Furnished" Single level cottage in Olde Del Mar. 3 br plus office, Big Open floor plan with French doors to Huge patio with Panoramic Coastal and Ocean views, Plus private court yard and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
1814 Ocean Front
1814 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1650 sqft
DEL MAR BEACHFRONT! Enjoy forever views sitting on the balcony of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beach front home. Beautiful sunsets and ocean breezes await you. Fully furnished and space for 4 cars.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3451 Camino Alegre
3451 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,795
3208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
111 La Veta
111 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2452 sqft
*Furnished Rental - 2 Month Min or longterm* Coastal Contemporary beach home West of 101, 2 blocks to Moonlight Beach, 3 blocks to Stone Steps, minutes to downtown Encinitas. 4 bedroom 2.
