2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
159 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA
Solana Beach
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Solana Beach
817 America Way
817 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1298 sqft
Park-like Del Mar living in this light & bright 2 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desirable & peaceful community of Sprindrift. Community pool, spa and open green space. Minutes to fantastic Del Mar beaches and Race Track.
Solana Beach
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.
Solana Beach
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.
Solana Beach
930 Via Mil Cumbres
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
BRIGHT, SUNNY UPPER LEVEL CONDO! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk out deck in living room. All NEW Stainless Appliances. 2 bedrooms two baths. Neutral colors through out. Reserved covered parking.
Solana Beach
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Cardiff
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.
Cardiff
2510 Manchester
2510 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2304 sqft
Virtual 3D Tour Here: https://vimeo.com/415923332 ~ Immaculate Whitewater Ocean View Twinhome located at the south end of Manchester. Walk to Seaside Market or the lagoon from this location.
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1310 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1134 sqft
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1121 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Carmel Valley
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1059 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
1 Unit Available
231 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
827 sqft
Gorgeous 2Bd+Bonus/1Ba Beach Cottage w/Private Yard, Fridge, Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW for viewing and Move In! Please call to schedule an appointment! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Beach Cottage Twin Home with converted garage! No carpet, wood
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
Carmel Valley
12376 Carmel Country Road #202
12376 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1010 sqft
12376 Carmel Country Road #202 Available 07/06/20 GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE HEART OF DEL MAR!!! PRIME LOCATION! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The 2BR, 2BA Condo in Prime Del Mar Location. Beautiful features. Granite Counter tops.
Carmel Valley
3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217
3575 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
944 sqft
Upgraged 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in the Heat of Carmel Valley - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in the Heart of Carmel Valley! Complex has pool, tennis courts and club house. Washer/Dryer Hook included. Water/Trash Included. 1 covered parking spot.
Rancho Santa Fe
6177 El Tordo
6177 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1400 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH AND NO APPLICATION FEE! CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269 We have the best that Rancho Santa Fe has to offer! Welcome to El Tordo Villas! Elegant designer furnished Condo Villas - 2 BR/2BA each ranging in size
