102 Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
860 sqft
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
930 Via Mil Cumbres #20
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Upper Unit in Solana Beach - - Lomas Santa Fe Villas - Frig Included - Stacked Washer/Dryer Included - Water and Trash Paid - Wood Floors - Large 1 Car Garage - Community Pool and Spa Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Next available September 9th. Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.
Results within 1 mile of Solana Beach
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes
2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Del Mar, CA, apartment homes located near Sea World and the San Diego Zoo. Upstairs units with ocean views, newly upgraded kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with washer and dryer in every unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
2527 Manchester Avenue
2527 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1530 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Loft, with Exceptional Views! Just Steps to the Beach! - Spectacular unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with large loft.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cardiff
115 Norfolk #A
115 Norfolk Dr, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1600 sqft
Ocean view home with whitewater views in Cardiff! - Ocean View home! Two bedrooms , one and a half bath, open plan living / dining area, kitchen, working fireplace, wrap around outside balcony with stunning whitewater ocean views, spacious laundry
1 of 22
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4910 Ladera Sarina - Cottage
4910 Ladera Sarina, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1200 sqft
Serene Private Guest Cottage in Rural Del Mar within beautiful garden setting. Light, bright and recently re-modeled with zoned heat and AC, updated kitchen, wood floors, and fence exclusive use lush yard complete with vegetable gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
7 Units Available
Carmel Valley
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
11 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,028
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
6 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
12634 Carmel Country Road
12634 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1191 sqft
Corner unit 2Bdm 2.5Ba two story townhome in the Elysian Community. Light and bright, you cant help but enjoy the tastefully designed 32 travertine tile throughout the downstairs. Built in entertainment area and gas fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
1237 North Vulcan Avenue
1237 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony Rent is only $1995/m Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines. For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
