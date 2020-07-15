/
studio apartments
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,998
415 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,360
590 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 10 miles of Solana Beach
5 Units Available
La Jolla
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Contact for Availability
University City
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,975
647 sqft
Luxury, sophisticated living at its finest. You'll feel like you're living at a resort with amenities such as a sauna, racquetball court, pool, gym and more. Interiors with in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,845
500 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.
1 Unit Available
La Jolla
7450 Girard Ave
7450 Girard Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
460 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & AIRY, LIVE/WORK LOFT IN THE HEART OF LA JOLLA!! Fun layout has tons of light, an artists' dream! Located on HIGHLY DESIRED GIRARD AVE, featuring an open floor plan, fresh paint, sprawling hardwood floors, and
1 Unit Available
La Jolla
939 Coast Management Assn
939 Coast Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,300
432 sqft
Move right in to this oceanfront full service furnished condominium where Downtown La Jolla meets the Pacific Ocean. Layout offers a walk-in kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances.
