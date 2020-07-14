Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry bike storage cc payments e-payments green community online portal smoke-free community

Elan Sandpiper Del Mar Apartment Homes for rent in Solana Beach, CA is a breezy seaside community designed to make coastal living not only a pleasure, but convenient too! The Del Mar beach offers some of the best local running, paddling, and diving in the area. Enjoy world class beaches, coastal bluffs, and the trails through the backside of Del Mar in Crest Canyon. Our community provides a unique vantage point to enjoy wildlife and the natural surroundings. Our residents love the many opportunities and prime Southern California spots for endless activities.The community offers spacious studios with full bath, fully equipped kitchen, breakfast bar, private patio/balcony, central heat, updated flooring and counters, mirrored closets, floor plan, optional accent wall, attractive views and lots of natural light. The community also boasts a sparkling swimming pool with BBQ area, attractive landscaping, onsite card-operated laundry facility, ample off-street parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Sandpiper Del Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.The Cedros Avenue Design District is well regarded for its shopping, with a mix of boutiques and art galleries, furniture shops, surfing outfitters, and other unique stores. This is a shopper's delight with two and a half blocks of world class retail shops and restaurants. With its gorgeous beaches, pristine coastline, year-round sunshine and mild temperatures, and just minutes from the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, this community provides a plethora of options for entertaining, shopping, and fine dining. Join us and experience our thriving and exhilarating community.