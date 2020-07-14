All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like Elan Sandpiper Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Elan Sandpiper Del Mar

833 South Cedros Avenue · (850) 470-1681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Sandpiper Del Mar.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar Apartment Homes for rent in Solana Beach, CA is a breezy seaside community designed to make coastal living not only a pleasure, but convenient too! The Del Mar beach offers some of the best local running, paddling, and diving in the area. Enjoy world class beaches, coastal bluffs, and the trails through the backside of Del Mar in Crest Canyon. Our community provides a unique vantage point to enjoy wildlife and the natural surroundings. Our residents love the many opportunities and prime Southern California spots for endless activities.The community offers spacious studios with full bath, fully equipped kitchen, breakfast bar, private patio/balcony, central heat, updated flooring and counters, mirrored closets, floor plan, optional accent wall, attractive views and lots of natural light. The community also boasts a sparkling swimming pool with BBQ area, attractive landscaping, onsite card-operated laundry facility, ample off-street parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Sandpiper Del Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.The Cedros Avenue Design District is well regarded for its shopping, with a mix of boutiques and art galleries, furniture shops, surfing outfitters, and other unique stores. This is a shopper's delight with two and a half blocks of world class retail shops and restaurants. With its gorgeous beaches, pristine coastline, year-round sunshine and mild temperatures, and just minutes from the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, this community provides a plethora of options for entertaining, shopping, and fine dining. Join us and experience our thriving and exhilarating community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Included in lease, Additional Spot: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have any available units?
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar has 6 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have?
Some of Elan Sandpiper Del Mar's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Sandpiper Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Sandpiper Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar offers parking.
Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar has a pool.
Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have accessible units?
No, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Elan Sandpiper Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, Elan Sandpiper Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Elan Sandpiper Del Mar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with BalconySolana Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Solana Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity