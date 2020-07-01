515 S S Sierra Ave

515 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Solana Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful highly upgraded oceanfront unit. Breathtaking panoramic views. Furnished rental. 9-12 months. No pets or smokers. Available 7/15. Complex offers pool, spa, tennis courts, club house. Beach access just a few feet away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
