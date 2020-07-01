All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

515 S S Sierra Ave

515 S Sierra Ave · No Longer Available
Location

515 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful highly upgraded oceanfront unit. Breathtaking panoramic views. Furnished rental. 9-12 months. No pets or smokers. Available 7/15. Complex offers pool, spa, tennis courts, club house. Beach access just a few feet away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S S Sierra Ave have any available units?
515 S S Sierra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 515 S S Sierra Ave have?
Some of 515 S S Sierra Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S S Sierra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 S S Sierra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S S Sierra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 515 S S Sierra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 515 S S Sierra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 515 S S Sierra Ave offers parking.
Does 515 S S Sierra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 S S Sierra Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S S Sierra Ave have a pool?
Yes, 515 S S Sierra Ave has a pool.
Does 515 S S Sierra Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 S S Sierra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S S Sierra Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S S Sierra Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 S S Sierra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 S S Sierra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

