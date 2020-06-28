Rent Calculator
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 18
1431 Sun Valley
1431 Sun Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1431 Sun Valley Road, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 Sun Valley have any available units?
1431 Sun Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Solana Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1431 Sun Valley have?
Some of 1431 Sun Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1431 Sun Valley currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Sun Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Sun Valley pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Sun Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Solana Beach
.
Does 1431 Sun Valley offer parking?
No, 1431 Sun Valley does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Sun Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 Sun Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Sun Valley have a pool?
No, 1431 Sun Valley does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Sun Valley have accessible units?
No, 1431 Sun Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Sun Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Sun Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Sun Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Sun Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
