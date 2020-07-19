All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1467 Roan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1467 Roan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1467 Roan Street

1467 Roan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1467 Roan Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS SINGLE STORY HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN, FENCED BACK YARD WITH POOL AND INCLUDES POOL SERVICE. LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND MORE,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Roan Street have any available units?
1467 Roan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 Roan Street have?
Some of 1467 Roan Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Roan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Roan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Roan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1467 Roan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1467 Roan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1467 Roan Street offers parking.
Does 1467 Roan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 Roan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Roan Street have a pool?
Yes, 1467 Roan Street has a pool.
Does 1467 Roan Street have accessible units?
No, 1467 Roan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Roan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 Roan Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts