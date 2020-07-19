Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1467 Roan Street
1467 Roan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1467 Roan Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS SINGLE STORY HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN, FENCED BACK YARD WITH POOL AND INCLUDES POOL SERVICE. LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND MORE,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1467 Roan Street have any available units?
1467 Roan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1467 Roan Street have?
Some of 1467 Roan Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1467 Roan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Roan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Roan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1467 Roan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 1467 Roan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1467 Roan Street offers parking.
Does 1467 Roan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 Roan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Roan Street have a pool?
Yes, 1467 Roan Street has a pool.
Does 1467 Roan Street have accessible units?
No, 1467 Roan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Roan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 Roan Street has units with dishwashers.
