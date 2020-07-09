All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:37 AM

960 16th st

960 16th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

960 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny two-story contemporary townhouse features 3 bedrooms + 3 baths. Living room has gas fireplace and large balcony. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counters, wood cabinets. Bedrooms have carpet, balconies, large closets and each has an attached bath with skylights. In-unit washer/dryer. Two parking spaces in secured garage. Central air/heat. Located in great area of Santa Monica, just south of Montana Avenue. Pet friendly with deposit. Call or text for showing!.
.

http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-3-bed-3-bath/1066/

IT490702 - IT49CW1066

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 16th st have any available units?
960 16th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 960 16th st have?
Some of 960 16th st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 16th st currently offering any rent specials?
960 16th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 16th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 16th st is pet friendly.
Does 960 16th st offer parking?
Yes, 960 16th st offers parking.
Does 960 16th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 16th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 16th st have a pool?
No, 960 16th st does not have a pool.
Does 960 16th st have accessible units?
No, 960 16th st does not have accessible units.
Does 960 16th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 16th st has units with dishwashers.
Does 960 16th st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 960 16th st has units with air conditioning.
