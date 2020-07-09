960 16th st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sunny two-story contemporary townhouse features 3 bedrooms + 3 baths. Living room has gas fireplace and large balcony. Kitchen has range, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counters, wood cabinets. Bedrooms have carpet, balconies, large closets and each has an attached bath with skylights. In-unit washer/dryer. Two parking spaces in secured garage. Central air/heat. Located in great area of Santa Monica, just south of Montana Avenue. Pet friendly with deposit. Call or text for showing!.

.



Amenities: Pet Friendly.

Utilities: Water.

Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.

Parking: 2

http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-monica-3-bed-3-bath/1066/



IT490702 - IT49CW1066