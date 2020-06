Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BR +DEN (POSSIBLE 4TH BR), 4.5BTH HOME WITH POOL AND YARD - This beautiful home is located in an award winning public school district and has a large pool in the back with an electric pool cover. Nice run for dog and yard with Patio and BBQ. There is a fourth beautiful room that could be used as office, extra bedroom (no closet), or dining room. There is both a living room and a family room as well. W/D and Appliances included. Tesla charger in covered 2 car garage.