944 24TH Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

944 24TH Street

944 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

944 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new construction with tremendous attention to detail in coveted Santa Monica. Upon entering, appreciate the light and bright spaces throughout and indoor/outdoor flow. The main level includes a formal dining room, large pantry area, powder room and elevator that leads to all levels. An amazing chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances features a wall of side by side refrigerators and freezer, professional ovens, numerous cabinets and stunning granite countertops. Walls of glass open to the yard with a large fire pit/sitting area, built-in BBQ, pool and spa. Upstairs, the master suite includes a huge walk in closet, balcony and sumptuous master bath. Two ensuite bedrooms are also on the upper level. The basement level has a laundry room, screening room, 2 bedrooms & baths, bar and wine gallery, and family room. A two car garage completes this great home, which is a stone's throw from Franklin Elementary and great shops and restaurants on Montana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 24TH Street have any available units?
944 24TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 944 24TH Street have?
Some of 944 24TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 24TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 944 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 944 24TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 944 24TH Street offers parking.
Does 944 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 24TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 944 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 944 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 944 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 944 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 24TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 24TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
