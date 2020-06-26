944 24TH Street

Amenities

Property Amenities elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new construction with tremendous attention to detail in coveted Santa Monica. Upon entering, appreciate the light and bright spaces throughout and indoor/outdoor flow. The main level includes a formal dining room, large pantry area, powder room and elevator that leads to all levels. An amazing chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances features a wall of side by side refrigerators and freezer, professional ovens, numerous cabinets and stunning granite countertops. Walls of glass open to the yard with a large fire pit/sitting area, built-in BBQ, pool and spa. Upstairs, the master suite includes a huge walk in closet, balcony and sumptuous master bath. Two ensuite bedrooms are also on the upper level. The basement level has a laundry room, screening room, 2 bedrooms & baths, bar and wine gallery, and family room. A two car garage completes this great home, which is a stone's throw from Franklin Elementary and great shops and restaurants on Montana.